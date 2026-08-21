Why Phillies Series Could Define Cardinals 2026 Season

With five straight series wins, the St. Louis Cardinals now head east to take on the Philadelphia Phillies this coming weekend. They sit just 2 1/2 games back of the San Diego Padres for the third National League wild card spot.

Philadelphia is currently in the second wild card spot as the weekend series begins, and the Cardinals have a tall task ahead of them as they'll face Jesus Luzardo and Christopher Sanchez in this series.

Ultimately, this may be the biggest test the Cardinals have faced all season long, and it's one that could ultimately define their season and where they are headed in 2026.

Phillies series could define Cardinals season

Aug 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) runs to third base on a single by first baseman Alec Burleson (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are just under six weeks left in the 2026 season. If the Cardinals want to prove they are a contender, then they need to find a way to win this series. They beat the Phillies in their most recent series at Busch Stadium, so it is possible, and they even beat Zach Wheeler in the finale.

The offense broke out on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, but that needs to continue against some of the top pitchers on the Phillies' staff. Should they win the series and gain ground in the wild card race, then they can be in the conversation for the postseason.

It's important to remember that they are a rebuilding team, but have somehow found themselves in the playoff race. A series win could be just what they need to get into the playoffs, and perhaps they could also add a few pitchers to boost their rotation and bullpen before the August waiver deadline that could enhance their playoff chances.

However, if they lose the series, then it's ultimately a reminder of where they are currently as an organization. They still may not be ready to contend just yet and could still have some work to do in the offseason to get them where they need to be.

Their success is coming after some big trades were made in the offseason. They offloaded talent instead of adding it. If they cannot win this series, then it will become much clearer that this team isn't a contender and is still at least a year away from being back to where they want to be.

Either way, it should be an exciting series this weekend as St. Louis looks to gain ground in the wild card race.