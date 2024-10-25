Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly Could Join Dark Forces With Pesky NL Central Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't won the National League Central since 2022 when Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were still on the team.
Much has changed within the organization since the Cardinals were crowned division champs. Sadly, it could take a couple more seasons before St. Louis is a perennial contender for the NL Central pennant as the organization prioritizes fixing its broken player development system.
Unfortunately, a Cardinals fan favorite might find himself on the top of the divisional throne with one of St. Louis' most pestering rivals in recent years.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was mentioned as a top fit for the Milwaukee Brewers this upcoming offseason, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden's article from Thursday, where he outlined potential landing destinations for this winter's top free agents. The St. Louis veteran will soon become a free agent for the first time and is predicted to receive a one-year deal worth roughly $15 million.
Although the Brewers aren't the Cardinals' biggest rival, -- that would be the Chicago Cubs -- the Brewers have won the NL Central the last two seasons and are equipped with a youthful and talented roster that should be in the running for the division title for years to come.
Seeing Goldschmidt in a Milwaukee uniform next season would be almost as difficult as seeing him in blue pinstripes, given how competitive the rivalry has grown between the Brewers and Cardinals over the last decade.
The Brew Crew has won four out of the last seven NL Central titles. The possibility of watching Goldschmidt -- a beloved player to the Cardinals fan base -- help Milwaukee win its third consecutive division title next season would be another dagger to St. Louis fans' already aching hearts.
Milwaukee's first baseman, Rhys Hoskins, might opt out of his contract this winter, opening the door for the Brewers to sign five-time Silver Slugger Goldschmidt at a much lower rate.
Considering the Brewers are a small-market team, they'll look to replace Hoskins as cheaply as possible and Goldschmidt would be a perfect fit -- relatively inexpensive with loads of potential and who would be a solid influence for the young Milwaukee roster.
