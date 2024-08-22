Cardinals Stun NL Central Rival Brewers In Epic Extra-Innings Comeback Victory
The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking loss in Tuesday's series opener against the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers but rebounded right back
Wednesday night's late-game thriller saw the struggling Cardinals offense come back to life in an exciting back-and-forth game between the top two teams in the NL Central.
Cardinals superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning and clobbered a grand slam off Trevor MeGill's knuckle curveball to seal a 10-6 victory over the division-rival Brewers.
Arenado hasn't looked like himself at the plate for most of the season and it was refreshing to see him pull through for the Cardinals when they needed him most.
However, the night's biggest story might be what prospect Luken Baker did in the bottom of the seventh inning that helped bring St. Louis back into the game.
The 27-year-old, who was recently recalled from Triple-A Memphis to bolster the lineup's production against left-handed pitchers, belted his third-career major league home run in his first at-bat since re-joining St. Louis' active roster to tie the game at 4-4.
If it weren't for the spark ignited by Baker's two-run blast, who's to say the Cardinals would have scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game to overtime?
It was reassuring to see the Cardinals muscle their way to victory after losing the way they did the night prior. There's still some ways to go for St. Louis before they're back in the playoff race but Wednesday night's battle proved that this team can't be counted out just yet.
