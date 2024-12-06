Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Projected To Sign $8M Deal With Surprise NL West Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals did everything they could to win their 12th World Series title with Paul Goldschmidt but sadly, the window for it to happen has closed.
With the Cardinals poised to be eliminated from the playoffs for several more seasons, re-signing a regressing Goldschmidt doesn't make sense.
It's expected that Goldschmidt will look to sign with a genuine postseason contender. However, an insider's latest prediction for the eight-time All-Star's future might put him in an even worse spot to win a championship.
"Goldschmidt’s phenomenal career is winding down as age and decline have arrived," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Friday. "However, he remains a strong, quiet leader in the clubhouse, and he would be invaluable in helping the (Colorado) Rockies’ young players develop. Finishing his career playing half his games at Coors Field wouldn’t hurt — and it could help him hang on for a couple more years."
The Rockies have the most hitter-friendly park due to Denver, Colorado, being nearly a mile above sea level, which results in thinner air for balls to travel further.
"The best role at this point for Goldschmidt would be playing some first base and designated hitter on a part-time basis," Bowden continued. "Last season with St. Louis, he hit .245/.302/.414 (98 OPS+) with 22 home runs and was worth 1.3 WAR. Colorado Rockies — Paul Goldschmidt, first baseman (1 year, $8 million plus incentives)."
Ideally, Goldschmidt would prefer to sign with a team that has a shot at winning a World Series, as he's still looking to add a title to his Hall of Fame-caliber resume.
Unfortunately for Goldschmidt, he endured the worst offensive season of his career at the wrong time -- the year his contract expired. Consequently, big-market teams might look elsewhere for an upgrade at first base, so signing with the Rockies could eventually become one of his top options.
The five-time Silver Slugger might not win a championship in Colorado but he can play there for one season, pad his stats by exploiting Coors Field and return to the market next offseason with a higher market value. Joining the Rockies could work out for Goldschmidt in the long run if doing so awakens the 2021 National League MVP in him.
