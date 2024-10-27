Cardinals Should Retain Fan Favorite For 2025 As Rebuild Begins
After finishing the 2024 season with an 83-79 record, the St. Louis Cardinals are set to take a new direction. They are putting contending on the backburner for 2025 and focusing instead on development.
As part of their rebuild, they could be letting go of some high-priced veterans to clear the way for younger players, ensuring that they have everyday roles in 2025.
However, in order to do that, they also are likely going to avoid making major free agent signings. Still, it might not hurt to bring back a fan favorite in Matt Carpenter for next season.
Carpenter returned to the Cardinals last offseason, signing a one-year deal worth league minimum of $740,000. The soon-to-be 39-year-old hit .234 with four home runs, 15 RBI and a .686 OPS.
Obviously, the numbers aren't eye-popping, but he wouldn't be an everyday player for St. Louis. Having him back could allow them to benefit from his veteran presence while also not taking playing time away from players such as Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, Thomas Saggese, Jordan Walker, and Nolan Gorman.
He could serve as a backup option at the designated hitter position while somebody else is used as the full-time DH. He also won't force them to break the bank. Spotrac values him at $1.7 million for another one-year deal, though it's possible he could sign for the league minimum again.
Carpetner could still serve as a mentor for the younger players and be a clubhouse leader. We'll see if St. Louis decides to bring him back.
More MLB: Cardinals Surprising Trade Proposal Would Send Breakout Star Away