Ex-Cardinals Four-Time Gold Glover Announces Retirement Ending 14-Year Career
The St. Louis Cardinals' objective last offseason was to load the big-league roster with veterans who could not only win but would help develop the club's youth core.
Sadly, the additions of veterans such as right-handed pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson weren't enough to propel the Cardinals back to the playoff. However, their influences on young hurlers like Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy can't be taken for granted.
Another impactful veteran acquired last winter has decided to officially walk away from the game, announcing his retirement in a deeply felt Instagram post.
"And to the Cardinals, thank you for giving me the opportunity to continue my career for one more season," two-time World Series champion Brandon Crawford wrote Wednesday evening. "This opportunity gave me a chance to experience a different role for the first time in my career. It also gave Jazlyn a chance to watch me play -- even if she won't remember it, we've got plenty of pictures to look back on -- and created unforgettable moments on the field and in the clubhouse with my other four kids. Those are memories my family and I will cherish. Although it was cut short, I genuinely enjoyed my final season playing for another historical franchise."
Crawford spent the first 13 seasons of his career playing for the San Francisco Giants but injuries began to pile up and he wasn't re-signed after his contract expired last fall. The Cardinals subsequently acquired him to coach phenom infielder Masyn Winn at shortstop.
The four-time Gold Glove defender batted .249 with 486 extra-base hits including 147 home runs, 748 RBIs and a .713 OPS throughout his 14-year career -- playing in only 29 games while logging just 71 at-bats for the Cardinals.
Considering Winn nearly won a Gold Glove award in his rookie season with the Cardinals, it's safe to say signing Crawford in late Feb. earlier this year was a wise decision.
