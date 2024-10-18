Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly Could Land Long-Term Deal Before 2025 Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for confusing times where they won't focus on building the best big-league roster possible to dedicate more energy to player development.
The Cardinals have a No. 19-ranked farm system and it could be a while before future Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom successfully fixes the club's broken player development system.
Despite struggling to produce and retain star players from their farm system over the last decade, a former top prospect could already be poised for a contract extension after only one season in the majors.
"Masyn Winn just put together a terrific 2024 rookie season and looks like a clear building block for a St. Louis Cardinals team at a crossroads, while Elly De La Cruz, Gunnar Henderson, Zach Neto and Anthony Volpe took a significant step forward in their second year in the big leagues," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday. "They won't all sign long-term deals, but there's a good chance at least one of those five guys will be locked up long-term by the time 2025 Opening Day rolls around."
Winn batted .267 with 52 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and a .730 OPS in 150 games played for St. Louis this season.
The 22-year-old dazzled with his Gold Glove-caliber defensive skills at shortstop, triple-digit throwing arm and ranking No. 2 in the league with 80 hits while facing a two-strike count -- only four-time Silver Slugger José Ramírez had more hits than Winn when facing his final strike.
The phenom was among the league's most impressive and talented shortstops this season. Unfortunately, National League Rookie of the Year will likely go to generational talents Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill or Jackson Chourio but Winn was in discussion to receive the award for most of the 2024 season.
Insiders have already predicted Winn to be the face of the Cardinals' future. The young infielder has been the most exciting shortstop to play for the club since St. Louis legend, 'The Wizard,' Ozzie Smith. Signing him long-term seems inevitable.
