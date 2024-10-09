Phillies Reportedly Might Need To Trade For $80 Million Cardinals Star This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals have several stars who could be traded this winter as the club looks to rebuild after years of unwise leadership and neglecting player development,
Fortunately, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that if a trade were to take place, the decision would have to be mutual between the player and the organization.
One valuable Cardinals asset might want to be traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, who could need him next season as they look to hoist the World Series trophy for the first time since 2008 -- unless they win it all this year.
"look for the Brew Crew (Milwaukee Brewers) to "keep" Williams before trading him—possibly to the Phillies, who have both Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman hitting free agency and have been in a near-permanent state of trying to find a reliable closer," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Wednesday.
Helsley posted a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 30-year-old led the league with 49 saves and set the Cardinals record for most closeouts in a single season. After transitioning to a full-time closing role with St. Louis this year, Helsley has established himself as one of the most elite closers in baseball.
According to Spotrac, the flamethrower is projected to have a market value of roughly $80 million over a six-year contract, which translates to about $13 million annually.
Some are expecting Helsley to be dealt, so with the Phillies possibly needing a reliable and long-term closer, they should consider making a pursuit for the Cardinals fireballer.
