Inside The Cardinals

Announcement Of Cardinals Offseason Plans Reportedly Could Be Imminent, Per Insider

How active will St. Louis be this winter?

Nate Hagerty

Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first base Paul Goldschmidt (46) in the dug out before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first base Paul Goldschmidt (46) in the dug out before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year and must spend the winter figuring out how to fix what went wrong in 2024.

Sadly, there's a long list of things that didn't go right for the Cardinals this year and fans are anxiously waiting to hear what the front office has in store for this upcoming offseason.

Fortunately, the disgruntled Cardinals fanbase might not have to wait much longer after an insider revealed when the organization could announce its winter plans.

"The Cardinals are expected to address (John) Mozeliak's situation and other matters soon after the season ends, perhaps as early as Monday," MLB.com's John Denton reported Thursday. "A new direction could be needed to bring fresh perspectives to the many massive decisions the Cardinals must make in the coming weeks."

Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, is on the hot seat for calling the shots over the last few years as the 11-time World Series champions slowly slip into mediocrity.

It doesn't appear that Mozeliak, who has one year remaining on his contract, will be replaced this offseason. It's possible that he will step back into more of an advisory role but the odds of him being fired appear small.

Other areas that need to be addressed include the future of manager Oli Marmol, the elderly rotation and an offense that ranks No. 23 in the league with 652 runs scored this season.

Now, all that's floating around about the Cardinals' offseason plans are rumors and speculations. With fans anxiously waiting for change, hopefully, St. Louis will announce its agenda sooner rather than later.

More MLB: Insider Shockingly Suggests Cardinals Could Trade Fireballer To Fill Roster Holes

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News