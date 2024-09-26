Announcement Of Cardinals Offseason Plans Reportedly Could Be Imminent, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year and must spend the winter figuring out how to fix what went wrong in 2024.
Sadly, there's a long list of things that didn't go right for the Cardinals this year and fans are anxiously waiting to hear what the front office has in store for this upcoming offseason.
Fortunately, the disgruntled Cardinals fanbase might not have to wait much longer after an insider revealed when the organization could announce its winter plans.
"The Cardinals are expected to address (John) Mozeliak's situation and other matters soon after the season ends, perhaps as early as Monday," MLB.com's John Denton reported Thursday. "A new direction could be needed to bring fresh perspectives to the many massive decisions the Cardinals must make in the coming weeks."
Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, is on the hot seat for calling the shots over the last few years as the 11-time World Series champions slowly slip into mediocrity.
It doesn't appear that Mozeliak, who has one year remaining on his contract, will be replaced this offseason. It's possible that he will step back into more of an advisory role but the odds of him being fired appear small.
Other areas that need to be addressed include the future of manager Oli Marmol, the elderly rotation and an offense that ranks No. 23 in the league with 652 runs scored this season.
Now, all that's floating around about the Cardinals' offseason plans are rumors and speculations. With fans anxiously waiting for change, hopefully, St. Louis will announce its agenda sooner rather than later.
