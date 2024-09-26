Cardinals Insider Reportedly 'Would Be Shocked' If John Mozeliak Is Fired This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals have underperformed over the last few seasons and fans are begging for change at the front office.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has been the subject of the most scrutiny as the fanbase slowly loses its patience with the organization.
Many are calling for Mozeliak's firing this offseason but recent comments from an insider suggest that it is unlikely to happen with one year left on his contract.
"My speculation is yes," The Athletic's Katie Woo answered Thursday when asked by BK & Ferrario's Brandon Kiley if she thinks John Mozeliak will remain the Cardinals POBO for the 2025 season. "I don't think there is a time in 2025 where we see someone besides Mo as the president of baseball operations," Woo continue. "It doesn't mean that how the Cardinals do things is going to stay the same. We could see a ton of changes."
Rumors have been swirling that former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will supersede Mozeliak as the Cardinals' next POBO or or will at least be the one making the major decisions next year.
Mozeliak was appointed to his position in the middle of the 2017 season after the club had missed the postseason the year before and was headed for a second consecutive year of doing so.
Since Mozeliak took over as the head honcho of baseball operations, the 11-time World Series champions have won four playoff games and only one playoff series -- 2019 National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Considering how greatly the Cardinals have underperformed during Mozeliak's tenure as Cardinals POBO, it would be wise for the front office to start looking for a new boss to call the shots after he's gone.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Motivated To 'Get Back To Slugging' After Unorthodox Season