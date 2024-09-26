Insider Shockingly Suggests Cardinals Could Trade Fireballer To Fill Roster Holes
The St. Louis Cardinals must have a busy offseason if they hope to head in a different direction next year after missing the playoffs two seasons in a row.
Outbidding other big-market clubs for starting pitching and help on offense won't be easy and the Cardinals need to be willing to sacrifice talent to land what they'll be looking for.
An insider recently suggested that St. Louis could trade one of its best pitchers this offseason in what would be an extremely controversial trade.
"(Ryan) Helsley, 30, will command a hefty raise in arbitration, and deservedly so," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Thursday. "Do the Cardinals do everything in their power to lock him up long term? Or do they look to flip him for a series of players who could patch their other holes?"
Helsley is entering his final year of arbitration this winter. The Cardinals organization will either extend his contract or have an arbitrator settle the negotiations -- similar to what St. Louis did with Tommy Edman last offseason.
Considering that Helsley won National League Reliever of the Month twice this year and is on the verge of breaking the Cardinals' single-season saves record, it would be shocking if St. Louis put up a fight over the flamethrower's contract proposal.
Still, the All-Star closer is one of the best in the game, and the Cardinals would likely receive a significant haul in return if they traded Helsley this winter.
Considering the bullpen was the only consistent and reliable force on the Cardinals in 2024, trading the most valuable piece from the relief core wouldn't make much sense. It can't be ruled out yet but trading Helsley would likely be a terrible mistake.
