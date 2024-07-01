Athletics' Fireballer Could Be Perfect Option For Cardinals At Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals look like a team built to make a run at a playoff spot this season.
St. Louis seemed like guaranteed sellers a month ago but now the club holds a National League Wild Card spot after a massive turnaround. The Cardinals are in a good spot and seem intent on adding this summer rather than selling for the second straight summer.
July officially is here so the deadline now is a month away and one area the club should consider adding is the bullpen. The Cardinals' bullpen is much better than it was last season, but every contender will be looking to add bullpen depth and St. Louis should be no different.
One player who could make a lot of sense for St. Louis is Oakland Athletics fireballer Lucas Erceg. Oakland seems like it is going to sell once again and Erceg is a candidate to be moved, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Teams have begun sending their top scouts to watch the Oakland A’s because of their surplus of relievers and outfielders available at the trade deadline, featuring outfielders Brent Rooker and Miguel Andujar, along with relievers Austin Adams, Scott Alexander, Lucas Erceg, and T.J. McFarland," Nightengale said.
Erceg could be an interesting option for St. Louis because he currently is in the 98th percentile for fastball velocity, 98th percentile in average exit velocity, and 93rd percentile in whiff percentage. He could add some swing-and-miss stuff to the back of the Cardinals' bullpen that already has been great this season.
Adding to the bullpen would only make things easier for the starting rotation. St. Louis' bullpen already is a weapon but adding more firepower would just shorten games more for the starters and help the Cardinals down the stretch.
