Beloved Ex-Cardinals Outfielder Projected To Get $2 Million Contract
One former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder will be available this winter with free agency quickly approaching.
The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason is still in full swing, and at this point, it is still unclear who will come away victorious in the World Series. The New York Mets will take on either the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The New York Yankees will face off against either the Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.
Once the postseason ends, free agency will begin soon after, and it surely will be an exciting few months. One former member of the Cardinals will hit the open market and likely will have plenty of suitors.
Former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham had a solid 2024 season and likely will land with a contender as a depth piece. He also won't be expensive and is projected to get a contract worth $2.3 million over one year.
That is a very affordable deal for a veteran outfielder who can also help out towards the end of a batting order. It's far too early to know where he will land, but he certainly will get an opportunity, especially with the price tag so low.
He had a brief stint with the Cardinals in 2024, but it would be surprising if he were to return in free agency. Pham certainly should be someone to look out for over the next few months.
