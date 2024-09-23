Beloved Rangers Star To Hit Free Agency Opening Door For Cardinals
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to make it back to the playoffs in 2025, they clearly will need to invest in some pitching this winter.
The Cardinals' rotation was better in 2024 than it was in 2023. But, there still is room for growth. Plus, the Cardinals could lose an important piece or two with speculation building that Lance Lynn won't be back with the club in 2025. St. Louis needs to act quickly once again when free agency opens, and the player who should be at the top of their list is Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi has won two World Series titles with the Rangers and Boston Red Sox and has a track record of playoff success. He has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the last few years and has been even better when the lights are the brightest. He's the type of pitcher who could put the Cardinals back into the playoff conversation without breaking the bank.
He has shined with Texas and has the option to return in 2025, but likely will enter free agency, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi can vest a $20 million player option in his contract when he passed the 300-inning threshold the past two seasons, but considering his season, he’ll hit the free agent market," Nightengale said.
Eovaldi has a 3.96 ERA in 27 starts and could go a long way for St. Louis. The Cardinals were linked to Eovaldi ahead of the trade deadline, but he didn't end up getting moved. Could a deal pop up this winter?
More MLB: Blue Jays Called Possible Option To Snatch Beloved Cardinals All-Star