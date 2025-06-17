Cardinals $18.5 Million Veteran Shockingly Linked To Trade Buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals got off to a solid start, but they've since regressed to the mean. This regression is putting them in the prime spot to sell at the upcoming trade deadline.
While the Cardinals have pieces like Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley who make plenty of sense as trade chips, there are some surprising names on the roster who could end up intertwined in trade buzz this season.
Nate Duffett of Sporting News recently suggested the Cardinals could entertain the idea of trading veteran pitcher Miles Mikolas at some point this season. Duffett went as far as to call the righty "one of the most sought-after deadline acquisitions" this season.
"If the Cardinals continue to fall out of the playoff race, Mikolas could become one of the most sought-after deadline acquisitions," Duffett wrote. "Mikolas is the type of pitcher who can bring significant value to a contending team. Considering his regression, it might not be possible for him to steal a rotation spot for a playoff team.
"However, if that team could use him as a starter through the end of the regular season and then add him as bullpen insurance in the postseason, it'd be a worthwhile venture. The Cardinals shouldn't expect too much of a return for the veteran pitcher, but clearing his salary off the books would be the motivating factor."
Mikolas might get some attention at the trade deadline, but given his track record, there's a good chance that nobody wants him, especially for as much money as he's making.
The Cardinals could attach him to Helsley in a trade in an attempt to clear Mikolas' money off the books, but the veteran right hander certainly isn't going to be a very sought after pitcher on the market this season.
Still, the Cardinals would be smart to see if there are any teams in baseball willing to take a chance on him.
