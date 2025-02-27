Cardinals Fan Favorite 'Would Definitely Be Open' To Signing An Extension If Offered
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't spent much this offseason as the front office aims to reduce payroll but sooner or later, capital must be spent.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals' plans to shed payroll haven't panned out as hoped. After failing to trade $64 million superstar Nolan Arenado, St. Louis is in a bit of a bind.
Several key assets are headed for free agency next offseason and the Cardinals must determine who belongs in the organization's future. Hopefully, St. Louis finds a way to retain a fan favorite who hopes to be around to help the club win its 12th World Series title someday.
"'I would definitely be open to (an extension), but it has to be both ways,' (Ryan) Helsley said," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Thursday morning. “'With changes in leadership coming up, I feel like they’ve probably just decided to keep this as is and see what happens. Maybe at the end of the season there will be something, but as of right now there’s been nothing.'”
Helsley logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a league-leading, franchise record-setting 49 saves in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year landed a considerable $4.4 million raise in contract negotiations with the Cardinals this winter, avoiding arbitration in what could be his final offseason with St. Louis.
If the Cardinals aren't prepared to dish out a handsome multi-year deal to Helsley next winter, a big-market club will surely swoop in to snag the talented flamethrower.
The two-time All-Star could earn a $100 million contract next offseason if he continues to dominate in 2025, as he did during last year's record-breaking season, where he finished with the most saves of any closer in the league.
It's tough to predict where Helsley will play in 2026, as there's great uncertainty about how this season will pan out. If the Cardinals return to being competitive this year, there's a better chance St. Louis would be willing to cough up the capital required to retain the homegrown star.
More MLB: Find Out What Paul Goldschmidt Has To Say About Cardinals Plans To Reset In 2025