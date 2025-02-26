Find Out What Paul Goldschmidt Has To Say About Cardinals Plans To Reset In 2025

Inside The Cardinals

Sep 1, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to square off against former fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt in a spring training exhibition against the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon.

This will mark Goldschmidt's first appearance against the Cardinals since signing with the Yankees earlier this offseason. Sadly, the five-time Silver Slugger struggled offensively in 2024, prompting St. Louis to move on from him in free agency.

Despite no longer being with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt recently shared his shocking prediction for St. Louis as the 11-time World Series champions prepare to attack an unprecedented season.

"Predictably, Goldschmidt said he hasn’t thought much about the Yankees' trip to Busch Stadium on Aug. 15-17," MLB.com's John Denton reported Wednesday afternoon. "Despite the Cardinals’ stated intentions to 'reset' their roster around their young core, Goldschmidt thinks St. Louis has enough talent to remain competitive in 2025. 'I think they have great players and could surprise a lot of people,' he said. 'So, whatever the narrative is outside the clubhouse, I’m sure they’re not paying attention to that.'”

After declaring an organizational reset early this offseason, the Cardinals will mostly be led by their youth core in 2025. That said, there's no telling how competitive St. Louis will be this year.

Gold Glove utility man Brendan Donovan believes the Cardinals could "shock a lot of people" this upcoming season. Standout performances from youngsters such as Lars Nootbaar, Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman, as well as a resurgence from Nolan Arenado, could spell trouble for the rest of the National League Central.

It's safe to say most are predicting that the Cardinals won't amount to much this year. Considering they've missed the playoffs two years in a row, it'd be wise to bet on St. Louis making it a third consecutive year of sitting out the postseason. Hopefully, the club's youth-laden core will defy the odds, encouraging fans to return to Busch Stadium.

