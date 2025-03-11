Cardinals $260 Million Star 'Certainly Would Help' Yankees Solve Infield Dilemma
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to significantly shed payroll this offseason but failed to move several key trade chips who invoked their full no-trade clauses.
For instance, three-time All-Stars Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras elected to remain with the Cardinals while the franchise rebuilds with its youth-laden core -- both fan favorites willing to stand in as mentors for up-and-coming talent.
However, another beloved St. Louis veteran who partially invoked his full no-trade clause could still be traded before Opening Day. Could the New York Yankees be his next landing spot?
"Nolan Arenado certainly would help at third, but at this point, the pitching has to be the priority, and we have to be realistic," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Monday night following the gut-wrenching news of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending Tommy John Surgery plans. "Hal Steinbrenner stopped payroll increases at $308M, which is already in the Steve Cohen 110 percent tax territory. So, third base very likely will have to be pieced together. The Yankees can live with defense at that spot. That, of course, is if they can pitch. Suddenly, that’s a big question, unfortunately."
The Yankees have been linked to Arenado numerous times throughout the offseason but with the 10-time Gold Glove defender still having three years and $64 million remaining on his eight-year, $260 million contract, split between the Cardinals and his former team, the Colorado Rockies, the Bronx Bombers have been reluctant to make a deal.
Not to mention, Arenado's offensive production has dipped over the past couple of seasons, so the Yankees would risk significantly adding to the payroll for an aging veteran who might not live up to hopeful expectations.
Still, the Yankees' depth at third base is shallow, with Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza as two of their best options following DJ LeMahieu's recent left calf injury.
Considering how tight their payroll is, it's doubtful the Yankees would deal for Arenado at this point. Perhaps a transaction for the five-time Silver Slugger will be completed at this summer's trade deadline if Nado returns to true form at the plate in the first half of this season.
