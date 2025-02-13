Cardinals-Yankees Blockbuster 'Not Realistic' Despite Rumors, Per Top MLB Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have sat back all offseason waiting to strike for a perfect blockbuster trade that, sadly, doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon.
St. Louis was supposed to offload significant capital this winter via trades. However, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has yet to move any players from the club's roster.
Following the Boston Red Sox's lucrative signing of Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman, some have floated the New York Yankees as a potential trade destination for a Cardinals fan favorite. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as if there's any validity behind the proposals.
"Well, the Red Sox, that option is no longer there for him (Nolan Arenado)," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal stated Thursday on Foul Territory. "People talk about the Yankees. The Yankees have not shown any interest in Arenado all offseason. They are in a situation where they're not going to add a lot of money and I just don't see that happening. It's not realistic."
The Red Sox were once described as Arenado's last chance to be traded from the Cardinals this offseason. Now that Boston no longer needs to add a prolific right-handed bat to its lineup, the five-time Silver Slugger must pivot.
Unfortunately, Arenado's market has been relatively quiet all winter. If Rosenthal's statement is true, all the rumors and speculations linking the 10-time Gold Glove defender to the Yankees were empty ideas.
This is not to say that Arenado doesn't make sense for the Yankees, as one could easily argue why he does, but if they're not looking to add much to their payroll, similarly to the Cardinals, it seems highly doubtful they'd be willing to trade for a veteran slugger with three years and $64 million remaining on his contract.
It's possible Arenado's final hope of leaving the Cardinals this offseason is with the Detroit Tigers, who have also been linked to St. Louis in recent trade rumors.
