Cardinals $44 Million Hurler Pacing To Be Dealt Before July 31st Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are focused on maintaining their streaking offense, improving their pitching staff and staying afloat in the hypercompetitive National League Central.
Although many naysayers believe St. Louis doesn't have what it takes to be competitive this year, youngsters such as Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan are proving doubters wrong. Despite a 5-7 record and being 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs in their division, the youth-laden Cardinals have one of the league's hottest lineups.
With St. Louis in a transitional period, it might make sense for the front office to move several veterans before the July 31st trade deadline. A Cardinals hurler off to a hot start this season could become one of the franchise's most valuable assets this summer.
Cardinals left-handed pitcher Steven Matz has logged a 1.93 ERA with a five-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio, .182 batting average against and a 0.75 WHIP in 9 1/3 innings pitched across four appearances for St. Louis in 2025.
After missing significant playing time last season due to injuries, the Cardinals have utilized Matz out of the bullpen. Considering that the southpaw is used to pitching out of the rotation, St. Louis has been able to deploy the veteran longer than a typical big-league reliever is used to.
If Matz continues to dominate in the Cardinals' bullpen, the franchise should have no issues finding a trade partner willing to eat the $12.5 million remaining from the four-year, $44 million contract he signed with St. Louis in Nov. 2021.
The 33-year-old's contract expires after this season ends, so the Cardinals might as well look to see if they can trade Matz for a decent top prospect haul this summer -- unless St. Louis is competitive right before the deadline, which could complicate things for the team's front office.
