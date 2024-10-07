Cardinals $7.5 Million Vet Could Leave St. Louis After Career-Year
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly are open for business.
Who will remain with the Cardinals by the time the 2025 Major League Baseball season rolls around? The most likely answer is any young player with a high upside. The Cardinals have said that they intend to "reset" the organization in 2025.
This means that they likely will give some young players extended looks to see if they can stick around with the organization for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, any veteran has a chance of being traded.
FanSided's Josh Jacobs even called Erick Fedde St. Louis' player with the fourth-highest trade value.
"The Cardinals' big trade deadline acquisition this year, Erick Fedde was supposed to be as much about the 2025 club as he was an upgrade for their 2024 rotation," Jacobs said. "Now he may be one of their best assets to reload their farm system this offseason. While Fedde wasn't as sharp with the Cardinals, he did finish the year with a 3.30 ERA and 3.86 FIP over 177.1 innings of work...
"Fedde is set to make just $7.5 million in 2025, a huge bargain for someone who just pitched like a number three starter this year...Obviously Fedde wouldn't get that in free agency for one year, but he sure would get a lot more than $7.5 million if he were a free agent this offseason. Fedde reinvented himself during his stint in the KBO and is now someone that contending rotations would love to have as an option."
Fedde was a fantastic pickup for the Cardinals around the trade deadline because he is due to earn just $7.5 million in 2025. But, his performance is worth more than that after a 3.30 ERA in 31 games. Despite this, his days could be numbered with the Cardinals as they look to make changes.
More MLB: Blue Jays Linked To Cardinals $87.5 Million Star On Trade Block