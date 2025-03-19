Cardinals Announce Encouraging Update Regarding Fan Favorite's Injury Status
The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful for a fan favorite's quick return to the lineup after a recent injury scare that could've spelled trouble for the club's 2025 season.
Considering that the Cardinals roster hasn't changed much from last year's squad, they'll need all the help they can get if dreams of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2022 are to be kept alive.
Fortunately, a St. Louis phenom who was recently scratched from an exhibition against the Miami Marlins could be poised for a quick return to the lineup.
"(Cardinals) manager Oliver Marmol said shortstop Masyn Winn (sore right wrist) will take several at-bats today on a backfield in live batting practice," MLB.com's John Denton reported Wednesday morning. "The hope then is that he will return to game action on Friday when the team has two split-squad games, Marmol said."
Winn was removed from Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins as a precautionary measure to ensure that his wrist injury heals properly. Missing a few spring training games wouldn't hurt St. Louis, so the young infielder was granted time off to rest.
The 22-year-old phenom is expected to be the Cardinals' Opening Day starting shortstop and is a vital asset to the club's future -- some call Winn the next face of the franchise.
After batting .267 with 52 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and a .730 OPS while nearly earning a Gold Glove award and being a potential candidate to win National League Rookie of the Year last year, expectations are high for Winn heading into his sophomore season.
Luckily, Winn's latest injury scare doesn't sound serious. Taking the time off to rest and recover should allow the former Cardinals top prospect to return to true form quickly.
