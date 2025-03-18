Cardinals Fan Favorite Scratched From Tuesday's Lineup Ahead Of Marlins Exhibition
The St. Louis Cardinals made a troubling decision ahead of Tuesday's spring training exhibition against the National League East-rival Miami Marlins.
Opening Day is nine days away but unfortunately, the Cardinals are already experiencing the aches and pains of beginning a physically strenuous Major League Baseball season.
Prior to Tuesday's exhibition against the Marlins, St. Louis scratched one of their most important assets from the lineup as the young star battles through discomfort.
"Masyn Winn was scratched from the lineup today due to precautionary right wrist soreness," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Tuesday morning shortly before the Cardinals' 2:00 P.M. first pitch against the Marlins at spring training in Jupiter, Florida.
Although Winn will almost certainly be the Cardinals Opening Day starting shortstop, the gifted infielder has struggled offensively this spring -- batting .098 with zero extra-base hits including zero home runs, one RBI and a frightening .254 OPS in 41 at-bats for the Cardinals.
Fortunately, Winn's poor spring training performance likely won't translate to the regular season, as many stars don't dish out their full effort until when it counts.
After batting .267 with 52 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and a .730 OPS in 150 games for the Cardinals during his rookie season last year, St. Louis is looking forward to seeing how well the 22-year-old phenom performs in 2025.
It doesn't sound as if Winn's wrist injury is anything to be concerned about, so Cardinals fans needn't not worry about whether the beloved homegrown talent will be out there creating spectacular plays and chucking fireballs from shortstop come Opening Day.
More MLB: Cardinals Face Difficult Decision For Veteran Hurler's Future Amid Latest Roster Cut