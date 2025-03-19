Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Claims Time With Yankees & Mets Was 'An Absolute Gift'
During a recent interview, a former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown star reminisced on his time with the New York Yankees and Mets but failed to mention the 11-time World Series champions.
It's no secret that playing for the Yankees or Mets is unique. Both well-respected organizations have passionate fan bases that make any aspiring big leaguer dream of playing under the bright lights of the Bronx or Queens someday.
For one former Cardinals star, he was blessed with the opportunity to play for both New York clubs, fulfilling his childhood dream of playing for the hometown teams. It's safe to say he enjoyed his time with the Yankees and Mets far more than the years he spent playing in St. Louis.
"Getting the opportunity as a New York kid to play for both was just an absolute gift," Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader stated Tuesday during an interview with retired journeyman Erik Kratz on Foul Territory. "I really don't know how else to say it -- there's no other words for it. I just tried to make the absolute most out of it at every time and I think when I look back on it, I'm just really proud of being able to put those uniforms on in front of a lot of my friends and family who ever since day one, since I was, like in the sixth grade, I told them I'm going to play for the Yankees -- I'm going to play for the Mets and play professionally in the city."
Bader, who the Cardinals selected in the third round of the 2015 draft, spent the first six years of his career in St. Louis before being dealt to the Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
"It came to an end after a couple of years," Bader continued, reflecting on his short stint with the Yankees and Mets from 2022 to 2024. "Which is fine; we keep it moving. Of course, it's always about the ball, it's always about taking care of the ball, but having that small two-and-a-half year opportunity to do that in my hometown is certainly special."
The 30-year-old Gold Glove defender became a free agent this offseason after spending 2024 with the Mets, subsequently signing a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Twins, which includes a mutual option for 2026.
Although Bader was well-liked among St. Louis fans, it wouldn't have made sense for the organization to reunite with him this winter. The Cardinals already have a logjam of young outfielders to develop, so neglecting to re-sign the Bronxville, New York native this offseason was likely the right move.
