Cardinals Announce Highly Anticipated Injury Updates Ahead Of Astros Series Finale
The St. Louis Cardinals made several bold announcements ahead of Wednesday afternoon's first pitch at 12:15 PM Central Standard Time against the Houston Astros.
For instance, Cardinals left-handed pitcher Steven Matz will become the sixth member of St. Louis' rotation after he starts against the Astros in Wednesday's series finale.
Another new exciting announcement involves injury updates from a pair of young Cardinals rising stars who are making tremendous progress in their recovery journeys.
"(Cardinals) manager Oli Marmol said Masyn Winn (back spasms) and Iván Herrera (left knee) are progressing to hitting in the cages and playing catch," MLB.com's John Denton reported Wednesday morning. "Neither will travel to New York (Mets) this weekend, but Winn could join the team in Atlanta (Braves). He is eligible to come off the injured list on Tuesday."
Herrera was the Cardinals' most prolific hitter this season before landing on the IL for a bruised knee he suffered during St. Louis' difficult road trip to Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.
"The (Cardinals) are hopeful that Herrera can begin a running and catching program this weekend," Denton later reported. "If he is to that point by this weekend, that will give the team a better indication about his potential return, manager Oli Marmol said."
The 24-year-old was batting .381 with eight hits, six extra-base hits including four home runs, 11 RBIs and an incredible 1.506 OPS in 21 at-bats across seven games played for the Cardinals. Herrera's last game was on Apr. 6 against the Red Sox and is expected to be sidelined for a month from his last appearance.
Winn has struggled offensively this season but his triple-digit velocity throwing arm and dazzling defensive skills are greatly missed at shortstop.
Sadly, Winn's back struggles, which have followed him throughout his career, flared up on Apr. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, prompting the Cardinals to rotate Gold Glove defender Brendan Donovan and No. 5 top prospect Thomas Saggese at shortstop.
It sounds as if both critical pieces to St. Louis' future are steadily progressing toward recovery. Hopefully, they'll soon return to the Cardinals' lineup and can help keep the flame lit with the red-hot offense.
More MLB: Could Oli Marmol Remain With Cardinals If Fired & Replaced As Manager?