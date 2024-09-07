Cardinals Anxiously Await Superstar's Fate After Exiting Friday's Game With Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a devastating blow Friday night after dropping a crucial series opener to the American League West Seattle Mariners.
The struggling Cardinals offense was stunned by Mariners right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller and Seattle's bullpen after being held to only one run on five hits.
Fortunately, St. Louis's lineup has another chance to rebound Saturday night but it might have to do so without one of the organization's most vital assets.
"'He (Nolan Arenado)took that one swing earlier and something grabbed at him, left shoulder,' Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said,'" as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy following Friday's 6-1 loss to Seattle. "'He was starting to feel it a little bit as the game went on. He went out for defense. Came in around the seventh and got some work done on it, but to take another at-bat was going to be difficult regardless of score. So that’s why we hit for him there (in the ninth).'”
Arenado hasn't played to his standards for most of the season but has been much better since the beginning of August -- logging a .262/.306/.417 slash line with eight extra-base hits including four home runs, and 14 RBIs in his last 30 games played for the Cardinals.
"Arenado did have a ball hit to him in the seventh inning as well as in the ninth inning," Worthy continued. "He showed no noticeable effects fielding. The issue was with his non-throwing shoulder. Marmol could not yet have an indication whether or not the shoulder might keep Arenado out of the lineup."
Losing Arenado would likely mean the end of the Cardinals' season. The weak St. Louis offense doesn't stand much chance at leading the club to overcome a six-game deficit in the National League Wild Card race.
With only 21 games remaining in the season, the odds of St. Louis making the playoffs are dwindling and without Arenado in the lineup, those chances shrink significantly. We'll have to wait and see Arenado and the Cardinals' fate when his return timetable is announced.
