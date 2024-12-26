Cardinals Are Perfect For 19-Homer Slugger With 'Huge Buy-Low Upside'
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to be competitive in the National League Central in 2025, it could make sense to add some more pop to the lineup.
St. Louis lost its 2024 slugger already this offseason. Paul Goldschmidt led the team in 2024 with 22 home runs. The Cardinals also could end up cutting ties with Nolan Arenado in the not-so-distant future in a trade.
The Cardinals should look to add some more cheap offensive talent as a way to make up at least for the loss of Goldschmidt. It has been said that Willson Contreras will be taking over first base. If he is able to stay healthy, there is no reason that he can't top Goldschmidt's numbers from 2024. It wouldn't hurt to add someone who can be the team's designated hitter and every now and then fill in at first base, though.
One player who could make sense in this scenario is former All-Star Josh Bell. He clubbed 19 home runs last year with the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks and is available right now. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a list of seven players with "huge buy-low upside" and had Bell on his list.
"Contract Prediction: one year, $5.5 million," Reuter said. "While slugger Pete Alonso has still not signed, the offseason first base market kicked into gear last week as Christian Walker (3/$60 million), Paul Goldschmidt (1/$12.5 million), and Carlos Santana (1/$12 million) all signed new contracts and Josh Naylor (CLE to ARI) and Nathaniel Lowe (TEX to WAS) were traded.
"Don't be surprised if Josh Bell outperforms at least a few of those players at a significantly lower price point. His numbers last season don't jump off the page, but he picked up the pace after he was traded from the Marlins to the Diamondbacks at the deadline, posting a 121 OPS+ with five doubles, five home runs, and 22 RBI in 41 games."
If he can be had for just $5.5 million, the Cardinals should consider giving him that in a heartbeat.
