Cardinals 'Best-Case Scenario' For 2025 Involves Potential Trade Deadline Fire Sale
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to embark on one of their most significant seasons in recent years and how they compete in 2025 could determine the franchise's future direction.
This offseason was supposed to be spent resetting the franchise after years of poor leadership and player development neglect. Sadly, there's been little progress other than personnel changes and the Cardinals moving on from several former stars.
Depending on the Cardinals' record as they approach this summer's trade deadline, a potential franchise-altering fire sale could be on the way.
"The Cardinals have made clear they are planning for 2026, with Chaim Bloom set to succeed John Mozeliak as the top baseball executive next season," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Thursday when outlining best-case scenarios for each team in 2025. "They do have a roster that could theoretically compete in the wide-open National League Central, and perhaps they will. But if not, getting any of Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray or Willson Contreras to waive their no-trade clauses in the summer could help the Cardinals to improve their farm system and free up payroll."
Following Arenado, Gray and Contreras's decisions to invoke their full no-trade clauses this offseason, with the exception of Nado's willingness to join a select handful of teams, the Cardinals were left with few options, resulting in stagnation from the front office.
"All-Star closer Ryan Helsley is also in a contract year and might be the best trade chip the Cardinals have if they choose to shop him this summer," Kelly continued. "Erick Fedde would probably also be traded if the Cardinals sell."
This isn't the first time a trade deadline fire sale for St. Louis this upcoming season has been suggested. Considering that Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told fans that the franchise was resetting last fall, it would make sense for several players to be dealt this summer.
However, if the Cardinals shock everyone and are competitive near the July 31st trade deadline, it'll be interesting to see what Mozeliak decides in his final summer as the 11-time World Series champions' baseball boss.
