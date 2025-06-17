Cardinals Cold Streak Leading To Bleak Trade Deadline Prediction
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a tough week and it has led to perception around the organization to start to change.
The Major League Baseball season is long and therefore opinion change almost every day. That's a part of professional sports, which certainly is aggressive at times. A week ago the Cardinals were viewed among contenders for a playoff spot in the National League. Now, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that the Cardinals will sell ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
"St. Louis Cardinals: Sell," Rymer said. "Record: 37-35. The Cardinals were a nice story early on, but a 4-10 June has cleared up any confusion about how good they actually are. Despite his contract and waning production, Nolan Arenado remains an interesting trade chip. He badly needs a change of scenery, and he should want one amid the sudden losing. If he gets one, maybe he'll be energized, Frankenstein-style into the Arenado of old.
"Otherwise, Ryan Helsley, Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, and Miles Mikolas are here, too. The first of those names is arguably the best reliever who could be available this summer."
Professional sports are reactive. One bad week now has people calling for the Cardinals to sell. Now, St. Louis is beginning a very winnable three-game series against the Chicago White Sox and then will take on the Cincinnati Reds for three games as well. If the Cardinals were to flip the scrip and win four or five of the next six games than things would probably change again.
The trade deadline won't be here until July 31st. There's still time for the Cardinals to trend in either direction.
More MLB: Should Cardinals Promote Red-Hot 23-Year-Old To Add Spark?