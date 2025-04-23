Cardinals Could Have Major Hole Soon If Things Don't Change
The St. Louis Cardinals have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season but Tuesday was a step in the right direction.
St. Louis got back in the win column with a big 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves to put an end to a five-game losing streak. The Cardinals are 10-14 on the season so far but fans shouldn't give up hope yet. There's a lot of talent here and the Cardinals have been scrappy so far, even with this cold streak.
It's still really early in the season. If the Cardinals can play up to their potential, there's no reason why they can't be in the mix for a playoff spot. If St. Louis doesn't turn things around, though, it realistically could be third baseman Nolan Arenado's final year in town.
He was in trade rumors all offseason and has responded with a solid start to the 2025 season. His market wasn't huge this past offseason, but it really wouldn't be shocking to see that change closer to the summer deadline if he can continue his start to the season.
There has already been chatter about his future this week. Arenado himself spoke about his future and didn't have any concrete answers. He has been the center of trade chatter with ESPN's David Schoenfield even called him one of the Cardinals' early trade candidates. It feels different right now than it did last year when there was trade chatter. Rumors swirled throughout the offseason and he's playing well right now. If the Cardinals don't turn things around, this could really be it.
