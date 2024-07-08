Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Could Land Future Hall Of Famer In Deadline Deal As Final Piece

St. Louis could be in the market for a stunning trade this summer

Jul 4, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws to the plate during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't too far away from actually being considered contenders in the National League.

St. Louis has completely turned things around and continued its recent winning ways on Sunday as it took down the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals now are five games above .500 and seemingly do have a real shot to get back to the postseason.

Once the Cardinals are able to get back to the playoffs, anything could happen. St. Louis has talent throughout the roster and if it could land another top-tier starting pitcher would be cooking.

The Cardinals certainly will be busy over the next few weeks with the trade deadline approaching and there could be some real star power on the move. One player who surprisingly could be available is Texas Rangers superstar Max Scherzer, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

"Barring a dramatic turnaround, rival GMs expect the Rangers to make starters Max Scherzer, Michael Lorenzen, and Andrew Heaney available, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates," Nightengale said.

If Scherzer somehow is available, he could be the perfect final piece for the Cardinals ahead of the stretch run. The Cardinals do have a lot of talent on the roster and could surprise some people. If they could land someone of Scherzer's caliber, it completely would change the perception swirling around the club.

Scherzer is nearing the end of his career but he still is extremely effective and would be the Cardinals' No. 1 or No. 2 starter immediately. A deal would cost a lot, but it would give St. Louis a better chance of making a deep playoff run.

