Cardinals Could Land Japanese Sensation Following Agent's Bombshell Comments
The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding, so they likely won't commit to multi-million dollar deals this offseason to boost their big-league roster.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's job in his final winter as head honcho is to reduce payroll while creating more opportunities for youngsters.
However, an international sensation from Japan could soon be on the Cardinals' radar following the latest news regarding the highly coveted hurler's market.
"Roki Sasaki’s agent Joel Wolfe (who also happens to represent Nolan Arenado) talks with the media about the talented young pitcher recently posted by Chiba Lotte and opens the door for smaller market teams: 'A smaller market team might be more beneficial for a soft landing,'” St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Tuesday.
Sasaki has logged a 28-15 record with a 2.12 ERA, 495-to-88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 0.90 WHIP throughout his four-year career with Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan.
Fortunately for the Cardinals, Sasaki is subject to international bonus pool money restrictions, so he can't seek a lucrative free agent deal just yet, such as Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract.
That said, St. Louis could acquire Sasaki this winter without committing to a long-term deal. This would provide the Cardinals with a player who could raise ticket sales during a rebuild while giving Sasaki a low-stress environment to adjust from the speed of the NPB to Major League Baseball.
Perhaps Lars Nootbaar, who played with Japan during the World Baseball Classic, could be a catalyst for convincing Sasaki to sign with the Cardinals this offseason.
