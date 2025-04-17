Cardinals Could Land Top Pitching Prospect From Hated Cubs In Rare Trade Scenario
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have one of the league's most bitter rivalries but could these two historic franchises meet for a rare blockbuster trade this summer?
After trading for former Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker this past winter, the Cubs are determined to make a deep playoff run this Oct. before the three-time All-Star becomes a free agent for the first time in his career this upcoming offseason.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are in a transitional period -- stuck between rebuilding and contending. Given how desperate the Cubs might be to bolster their pitching staff before the July 31st trade deadline, perhaps St. Louis and Chicago could partner for an unexpected deal.
Trade scenario: Cubs receive right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde -- Cardinals receive Chicago's No. 23 top prospect, RHP Brody McCullough.
The Cubs' rotation is shallow, especially after left-handed pitcher Justin Steele recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair damage to his flexor tendon and UCL in his left elbow -- it's unclear whether he's having his second Tommy John Surgery after enduring the operation as a pitching prospect in 2017.
Although Chicago's rotation ranks ninth with a 3.64 ERA and fifth with 100 strikeouts, it could use a boost, considering that it's left with four starters now that Steele's sidelined through at least the beginning of next season.
According to MLB.com, the Cubs have an No. 8-ranked farm system, which could help them trade for a starter to fill Steele's absence in the rotation.
Cardinals RHP Fedde, who will become a free agent this upcoming offseason after his $7.5 million contract for 2025 expires, could be an economical rental option for the Cubs.
Fedde is coming off the best season of his career in 2024 and has logged a solid 1-2 record with a 3.43 ERA, 10-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .181 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 21 innings pitched for the Cardinals this year.
In exchange for Fedde, the Cubs could send McCullough to the Cardinals. The 24-year-old has shown great potential throughout his three-year career in Chicago's farm system but after logging just 14 2/3 innings pitched in 2024 and being expected to miss most of his 2025 campaign with a forearm injury, perhaps it's time for the Windy City to move on from the young RHP.
St. Louis missed its chance to maximize Fedde's trade value over the offseason, so the Cardinals shouldn't hold generous return expectations for the 32-year-old this summer. Landing McCullough in a one-for-one swap for the eight-year veteran might not pay dividends immediately but it could be a wise investment in the long run if the Cubs hurler rebounds from his latest injury.
Still, the Cardinals and Cubs are bitter division rivals who almost never trade with each other. Although a Fedde-McCullough deal could make sense, it would be shocking to see both NL Central clubs agree to such a transaction.
