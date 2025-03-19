Yankees, Braves Listed As Early Trade Deadline Destinations For Cardinals Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals could ship one of their top pitchers to a legitimate playoff contender at this summer's trade deadline after failing to offload talent this offseason.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak could not drastically reduce payroll this winter through the trade market because veterans, such as Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, invoked their contract's full no-trade clauses.
However, this summer could see multiple Cardinals stars shipped off to new teams, including a 32-year-old hurler headed for the final year of his contract.
"(Erick) Fedde could be the best non-(Sandy) Alcantara starter traded this summer," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Wednesday when listing off potential trade candidates for this summer. "He's a very affordable rental ($7.5 million salary) who showed last year that his success in Korea was no fluke. Early possible landing spots: (Atlanta) Braves and (New York) Yankees for Fedde."
Before being dealt from the Chicago White Sox to the Cardinals at last summer's trade deadline, Fedde revived his career by adjusting his pitching arsenal and dominating the Korean Baseball Organization.
Fedde went on to log a 9-9 record with a 3.30 ERA, 154-to-52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .233 batting average against, and a 1.16 WHIP in 177 1/3 innings pitched during his time with the White Sox and Cardinals last season.
With the Cardinals looking to restock their farm system as they embark on a rebuilding journey, Fedde poses as a logical trade chip for St. Louis. His contract expires this fall, so it would only make sense for the 11-time World Series champions to deal him away this summer.
Unless the Cardinals are at the top of the National League Central close to the Jul. 31st trade deadline, it's safe to say Fedde will likely be shopped and could land with a big-market club, such as the Braves or Yankees, who could both use a boost to their rotations.
More MLB: Cardinals Announce Encouraging Update Regarding Fan Favorite's Injury Status