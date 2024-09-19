Cardinals Could Shockingly Land Future Hall Of Famer In Offseason Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals are long overdue for a playoff appearance after being eliminated from postseason contention for a second consecutive year.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's contract expires after next season, so hopefully, he's planning on making this offseason memorable.
One way Mozeliak can go out with a bang in his final offseason as POBO is by pursuing a future Hall of Fame pitcher, who becomes a free agent this winter and should be available.
"On the surface, retaining Max Scherzer would seemingly be a no-brainer," FanSided's Robert Murray wrote on Sept. 13 when discussing the Texas Rangers' offseason agenda. "The right-hander is a surefire Hall of Fame player, arguably the best pitcher of this generation, and one of the best clubhouse leaders in baseball."
Scherzer has logged a 216-112 record with a 3.16 ERA, 3407-to-756 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP throughout his 17-year career.
"There is no doubting Scherzer’s talent," Murray continued. "It’s why he’s making $43.3 million per season across a three-year contract, which was a record when he signed the deal. He will get another large short-term contract in free agency once again this winter. But considering the Rangers’ uncertain financials from last offseason that figure to linger into this offseason, that money would figure to be better spent elsewhere."
If the Rangers don't plan on re-signing Scherzer, the Cardinals could be an ideal landing spot for the St. Louis native, who's likely looking to end his career positively and memorably.
Granted, signing Scherzer would be a short-term solution but who wouldn't want a three-time Cy Young recipient in their rotation? Considering that Cardinals fans have suffered back-to-back seasons of mediocrity, signing one of the best pitchers of this generation should help ease tensions between the fanbase and the front office.
