Cardinals Could Target Ex-Fan-Favorite Turned Elite Starter In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals need to improve the starting rotation once again this winter.
St. Louis attempted to do so this past offseason and did a solid job by bringing in Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. All three have been solid in their roles with the Cardinals, but St. Louis needs to make another big splash like Gray.
The Cardinals are in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season. St. Louis has some serious work to do and it starts with adding another starter.
An old friend will be available and likely could be had without completely breaking the bank. Jack Flaherty has been one of the top pitchers in baseball this season and will be entering free agency at the end of the year.
ESPN's Jeff Passan predicted he will land a deal in the $25 million per season range on a multi-year deal.
"One-year contracts are always risky. Particularly so for pitchers. Flaherty, who turns 29 in October, has worked himself into a tremendous position by taking a one-year, $14 million deal with Detroit last winter instead of chasing more guaranteed money at multiple seasons," Passan said. "His performance since joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline has allayed concerns about back issues hindering his pitching.
"His clubhouse presence in Detroit and Los Angeles earned strong reviews. With excellent numbers across the board -- from a 3.00 ERA to a 162-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 129 innings -- Flaherty has thrust himself into $25-million-per-year territory on a multiyear deal."
St. Louis needs to fix the rotation an Flaherty is a familiar option who can help. Injuries plagued his time in St. Louis but he now is healthy and is looking like a true ace. The Cardinals should go out and get him this winter.
