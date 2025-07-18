Cardinals Fan-Favorite Announces Sudden Retirement After 13 Years
One former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite is calling it a career.
Former Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson spent the 2024 season with St. Louis and was good. He had a 4.24 ERA and 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
The 2025 season hasn’t been the same. He signed late and joined the Baltimore Orioles. In four starts, he had a 16.78 ERA over that span.
Gibson joined the Tampa Bay Rays on a minor league deal and was good and opted out of his deal looking for a big league deal elsewhere. Clearly, it didn’t work out and now he is announcing his retirement after 13 big league seasons. Gibson made the announcement on "Serving It Up."
"It has been a lot of fun to be around the family a lot more," Gibson said. "…That’s where I ended up a couple weeks ago when it turned out that I wasn’t going to get the opportunity that I was looking for. It has been exciting being home and turning the page to a new chapter. I’ve taken the last couple weeks to call and text people who I really wanted to let know (the news) in person. I’m going to take the next few days and try to write something up to properly thank everybody that needs to be thanked for the last 15, 16 years in professional baseball."
Gibson had a successful 13-year big league career and was a great member for the team last year. Hopefully, he finds what he's looking for.
