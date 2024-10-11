Phillies Reportedly Could Be Logical Suitor For Cardinals $44 Million Swingman
The St. Louis Cardinals won't focus on building the best big-league roster possible this winter but will look to reduce payroll and prioritize player development.
Consequently, several St. Louis stars at the top of the payroll could be shopped as future Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom looks to make wise investments for the organization's long-term health.
A trade opportunity with the Philadelphia Phillies could be on the horizon, sending a St. Louis veteran away and opening a spot in the rotation for a youngster to prove himself.
"You hate to double down on a fifth starter because you're paying (Taijuan) Walker $18 million, but the Phillies might not have such good health from their top four guys again, so bringing in a veteran starter/swingman is an option," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote shortly after Philadelphia was knocked out of the National League Division Series by the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Cardinals left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, who has pitched 18 of his last 52 games out of the bullpen, would be a decent swingman option for the Phillies in the back of their rotation.
Matz has logged a 55-60 record with a 4.29 ERA, 881-to-280 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .263 batting average against and a 1.33 WHIP throughout his 10-year career between his time playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, Mets and Cardinals.
The southpaw is signed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Cardinals that expires after next season, making him a viable trade candidate for St. Louis.
Instead of waiting to trade Matz at next summer's deadline, perhaps St. Louis could try to work out a deal with Philadelphia this offseason to give them their fifth starter and alleviate the Cardinals of having to pay the final year of his contract.
It's unlikely that Matz would yield a high return but removing him from the rotation could open a spot for a top pitching prospect, such as 2024 minor league strikeout leader Quinn Matthews.
