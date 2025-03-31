Cardinals Finally Include 28-Year-Old Slugger In Lineup Ahead Of Angels Series Opener
The St. Louis Cardinals have their lineup set for Monday's series opener against the American League West-rival Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium.
Following Opening Day weekend's successful series sweep against the Minnesota Twins, the Cardinals hope to extend their winning streak to four games, deepening their stake as legitimate contenders to reclaim the National League Central throne this season.
As the Cardinals' youth-laden offense aims to remain hot, a 28-year-old slugger will finally see his 2025 season debut after St. Louis added him to Monday's starting lineup versus the Angels.
"Slugger Luken Baker, who bashed four home runs in spring training, gets his first start of the season tonight for the 3-0 vs. (Angels) left-handed pitcher Ty Anderson," MLB.com's John Denton reported Monday before the Cardinals vs. Angels 6:45 PM CDT first pitch.
Baker has batted .198 with nine extra-base hits including four home runs, 20 RBIs and a .645 OPS in 54 games played for the Cardinals since debuting in Jun. 2023.
Although Baker's big-league stats are far from impressive, it's worth noting that former fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt's presence at first base delayed the 6' 4" power hitter's rise to the show.
Considering that Baker batted .334 with 55 extra-base hits including 33 home runs, 98 RBIs and a 1.159 OPS in 84 games played for Triple-A Memphis in 2023, then belted another 32 dingers with a .231/.345/.535 slash line at the same minor-league level last season, it's safe to say that the aspiring big-league slugger's day in the Cardinals starting lineup is long overdue.
Hopefully, Baker will be more relaxed at the plate this year, given that expectations are low for the Cardinals to succeed. With Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman and Baker alternating as the club's designated hitter in 2025, it'll be interesting to see who performs the best at that spot in the lineup.
