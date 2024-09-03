Cardinals Front Office Reportedly 'Unlikely' To Make Changes Despite Fans' Discontent
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most iconic franchises in baseball and with that comes the expectation that the club will always be competitive.
However, the franchise has regressed over the past few years and loyal Cardinals fans' frustration with the organization has reached a boiling point.
Despite discontentment among St. Louis' fan base, an insider doesn't see changes coming to the front office anytime soon -- especially with Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's future.
"But here’s the thing: Mozeliak has publicly acknowledged his desire to step back from day-to-day responsibilities when his contract expires at the end of the 2025 season," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday. "And (Bill) DeWitt is not the type to push things along when fans continue to flock to Ballpark Village and attendance at Busch Stadium, even in decline, remains the seventh-highest in the sport."
After posting the lowest recorded attendance ever at a game in Busch Stadium III this season, it would make sense for Cardinals chairman DeWitt to explore other options this offseason.
Even though it might be a logical move to move on from Mozeliak this winter, he only has one year left on his contract, so it won't be long before another Cardinals POBO is appointed.
It is disappointing to see the 11-time World Series champions succumb to such mediocrity. The Cardinals have the chance to finish back-to-back seasons with a losing record, and that's not the Cardinal Way.
Hopefully, Mozeliak will go out on a high note with St. Louis in 2025 and can find a way to put the franchise in a winning position for the next POBO.
