Cardinals Reportedly Could Replace John Mozeliak With 'New General To Lead' In Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals have a busy offseason ahead of them as the organization looks to bounce back from a second straight year of disappointment.
Despite holding a National League Wild Card spot at this summer's trade deadline, the Cardinals have officially been eliminated from the postseason -- making it back-to-back years of missing the playoffs.
Falling short of qualifying for the playoffs two years in a row is atypical for the 11-time World Series champions and it might be time for the organization to take a different direction this offseason.
"The president of baseball operations (John Mozeliak) has overseen the demise," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman wrote Monday. "But he’s under contract for 2025, so this won’t necessarily be a 'goodbye.' But perhaps it’s a 'goodbye to the way things were.' Chairman Bill DeWitt III needs to choose a new general to lead the St. Louis Cardinals."
Mozeliak's future with the Cardinals has been discussed all season as St. Louis battled its way into and out of playoff contention. Many have called for his resignation or termination but with only one year remaining on his contract, it's almost certain he will not leave until after 2025.
"It’s time," Hochman continued. "Mozeliak can still help the organization in many ways in the next year in a different role but someone else needs to run baseball operations. To rejuvenate baseball operations."
Someone like former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom could make the decisions going forward, while Mozeliak remains with the Cardinals in more of an advisory role.
It's time for change in St. Louis and hopefully, this offseason will bring plenty of it as Cardinals fans patiently wait for their beloved franchise to get back to winning.
