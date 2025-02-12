Cardinals' John Mozeliak's Latest Comments Will Frustrate Fan Base To No End
The St. Louis Cardinals had the opportunity to make things right this winter by sticking to their word and following through with an organizational reset.
Cardinals fans have endured empty promises and poor decisions from the club's front office for long enough. Resetting is tough but if it eventually revives the once-well-respected organization, then so be it.
However, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak continues to frustrate his fan base in his final season as head honcho for the 11-time World Series champions.
"(Cardinals) POBO John Mozeliak:," as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton on Wednesday from spring training in Jupiter, Florida. "'Obviously, the pink elephant in the room is, ‘What are we going to do with Nolan Arenado?’ Candidly, we're still looking at what that might look like. Could something happen in the next week? Possibly. Could this go into camp? Possibly.'”
All offseason, Cardinals fans have been waiting for some of their most beloved players to be traded, such as ace Sonny Gray and flamethrower Ryan Helsley. However, Mozeliak hasn't moved anyone.
Arenado is the Cardinals' top trade chip but with the team's first full-squad workout at spring training steadily approaching, it's discouraging that Mozeliak seems to have made no progress on finding a new landing spot for the fan favorite.
Telling the Cardinals fan base that a trade could "possibly" happen at this point in the offseason is mind-boggling, especially considering how St. Louis set a record low for fan attendance in 2024 at Busch Stadium.
Will Arenado be traded before Opening Day 2025? Despite being the franchise's baseball boss, Mozeliak seems to be the wrong man to ask about that question -- a wishy-washy answer is all he'll provide.
