Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' John Mozeliak's Latest Comments Will Frustrate Fan Base To No End

St. Louis deserves better

Nate Hagerty

Jul 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with the media after the Cardinals traded relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (not pictured) starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (not pictured) and relief pitcher Chris Stratton (not pictured) at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with the media after the Cardinals traded relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (not pictured) starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (not pictured) and relief pitcher Chris Stratton (not pictured) at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals had the opportunity to make things right this winter by sticking to their word and following through with an organizational reset.

Cardinals fans have endured empty promises and poor decisions from the club's front office for long enough. Resetting is tough but if it eventually revives the once-well-respected organization, then so be it.

However, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak continues to frustrate his fan base in his final season as head honcho for the 11-time World Series champions.

"(Cardinals) POBO John Mozeliak:," as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton on Wednesday from spring training in Jupiter, Florida. "'Obviously, the pink elephant in the room is, ‘What are we going to do with Nolan Arenado?’ Candidly, we're still looking at what that might look like. Could something happen in the next week? Possibly. Could this go into camp? Possibly.'”

All offseason, Cardinals fans have been waiting for some of their most beloved players to be traded, such as ace Sonny Gray and flamethrower Ryan Helsley. However, Mozeliak hasn't moved anyone.

Arenado is the Cardinals' top trade chip but with the team's first full-squad workout at spring training steadily approaching, it's discouraging that Mozeliak seems to have made no progress on finding a new landing spot for the fan favorite.

Telling the Cardinals fan base that a trade could "possibly" happen at this point in the offseason is mind-boggling, especially considering how St. Louis set a record low for fan attendance in 2024 at Busch Stadium.

Will Arenado be traded before Opening Day 2025? Despite being the franchise's baseball boss, Mozeliak seems to be the wrong man to ask about that question -- a wishy-washy answer is all he'll provide.

More MLB: Yankees, Red Sox, Padres Among 5 Clubs Interested In Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Trade

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News