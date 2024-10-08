Cardinals' John Mozeliak Will 'Likely Refrain' From Offseason Fire Sale, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason could go many different ways as they determine who'll be part of the rebuild and who must go.
There has been a whirlwind of rumors and speculations over the last week after Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced the franchise's direction for the future last Monday.
After revealing that the club is looking to reset and focus on player development this winter, several Cardinals stars' futures are in question. However, an insider doesn't believe a fire sale will happen.
"Mozeliak will take the rest of October to analyze which players he’d like to keep and which would be better served as trade pieces," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Tuesday. "He’ll likely refrain from a fire sale but significant movement is expected."
Shortly before the press conference last Monday, insider information was leaked, and Woo reported that a possible fire sale involving Ryan Helsley, Sonny Gray, Wilson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado could happen this offseason. Based on her most recent claim, something has changed her mind.
After last week's press conference, Mozeliak stated that he doesn't anticipate any significant contracts being traded yet -- key word yet.
Mozeliak also revealed that trading players such as Arenado and Gray will require a mutual decision, meaning the Cardinals must agree with the veteran stars on whether they're traded.
Plenty can change over the course of the next few months, so this doesn't mean a fire sale won't happen. Based on what's been revealed, it seems that the Cardinals are reluctant to trade all of their veteran talent, so perhaps St. Louis fans won't have to painfully say goodbye to some of their favorite players this winter.
