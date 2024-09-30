Cardinals Latest PR Move Reportedly 'Will Enrage' Fan Base Demanding Change
The St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season is finally over and now the organization must carefully plot its next moves with the franchise's future on the line.
After finishing 2023 with 91 losses and missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Cardinals fans are fed up and have voiced their complaints by setting record-low attendance numbers this season.
Many call for an organizational restructuring, with Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak being the bearer of the most criticism. Sadly, after the club's latest announcement, it doesn't look like St. Louis fans will get the change they desire this winter, sparking potential outrage.
"And look, the Cardinals’ messaging has been off in recent seasons, but this move might be the worst public relations move possible," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman wrote Monday morning after it was revealed that St. Louis won't fire manager Oli Marmol nor will it part ways with Mozeliak this offseason. "Bringing back Mozeliak will enrage the fan base. Enrage."
Mozeliak was appointed the head honcho of Cardinals baseball operations in June 2017. Since then, the 11-time World Series champions have won four playoff games and only one playoff series -- the 2019 National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Even though Mozeliak has been with the organization since before it started to go downhill, fans have seen enough of his leadership over the last few years and were hoping for a new boss to take over this winter, such as former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
With recent trade rumors involving a few St. Louis fan favorites, it's frustrating to think that the leader behind the team's regression over the last few seasons won't be fired but cherished players could be moved on from just like that.
Luckily, Mozeliak's contract only has one year remaining, so Cardinals fans will have to endure one more season under his reign as POBO.
