Cardinals Legend Would 'Love' To Return To St. Louis As Manager

Will the Cardinals legend return to the organization?

Sep 11, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of the 9/11 ribbon on a St. Louis Cardinals hat in the dugout before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team in transition.

After missing the playoffs for two straight years, the Cardinals will look different in 2025. That could mean many things. St. Louis has been in trade rumors a lot already this offseason with star third baseman Nolan Armando and closer Ryan Helsley the most common players mentioned.

Other changes are coming, though. John Mozeliak has been the team's president of baseball operations since 2017 but has been with the team in various roles since 1995. His time as the president of baseball operations is coming to an end after the 2025 season ends, though, as it has been announced that Chaim Bloom would be taking over.

St. Louis is entering a new era and one team legend seemingly wants to rejoin the organization at some point in the future in a new role. Yadier Molina was a superstar for the Cardinals and has had ties to the team over the last few years as they attempt to iron out a role for him.

Molina's brother, Bengie, spoke about his brother and said one day he hopes and would "love" to be the manager of the Cardinals to 101 ESPN St. Louis.

"He doesn't want to go anywhere else, I'll tell you that right now," Molina said. "But, he's not shutting the doors either. If St. Louis doesn't offer him a job -- like managing -- for whatever reason, he's not closing the doors on any team. He would stay here. He would love to come here and manage, but if it doesn't happen, hey, somebody else will give him a job."

This isn't the first time it has been mentioned that Molina has an interest in managing the Cardinals and it likely won't be the last. Could a reunion happen under the new regime?

