Cardinals Linked To Highly Coveted Marlins Flamethrower; Would Deal Make Sense?
The St. Louis Cardinals' pitching staff has significantly improved this season after finishing 2023 with an embarrassing 71-91 record and last place in the National League Central.
The organization was forced to sell at last summer's trade deadline but that likely won't happen this time around, with the Cardinals looking to bolster their arsenal before July 30.
Despite the bullpen being the most vital link of the Cardinals roster in 2024, it wouldn't hurt to add another dominant hurler -- if done at the right price.
Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott was recently mentioned as a likely candidate to be traded before the deadline, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. He was linked to the Cardinals in a potential trade scenario that sent prospects Thomas Saggese and Brysun Mautz away in exchange for the pitcher.
Scott has logged a 6-5 record with a 1.38 ERA, 43-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .138 batting average against and a 1.05 WHIP in 39 innings pitched the Miami this season.
The 29-year-old is an impending free agent on a team with one of the worst records in baseball. It would only make sense for the Marlins to trade Scott before it's too late.
The All-Star pitcher would significantly bolster the Cardinals' bullpen. Adding Scott right behind shutdown closer Ryan Helsley -- along with relievers Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero -- would make St. Louis a scary team to face in the postseason.
However, giving up Saggese, an inspiring young talent, for a rental reliever that the Cardinals don't absolutely need might be too expensive.
A trade for Scott would make sense if the Cardinal can unload a decent haul of prospects without giving up too many valuable assets. Otherwise, St. Louis should stick to focusing on rotation depth.
