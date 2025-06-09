Cardinals Linked To Reunion With $13.5 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals continue to win and it continues to shift their potential trade deadline approach. Rather than look to rebuild, the Cardinals could be in position to win right now, especially if they make the necessary upgrades at the trade deadline.
Of the positions the Cardinals need to address, they could look to add a powerful outfielder. More importantly, they need to add pitching depth to both the starting rotation and the bullpen.
The bullpen might be the more pressing need at the moment, but there are still some reasons the Cardinals could add a starting pitcher.
Just Baseball's Zach Lutz recently suggested the Cardinals could be in the market for a reunion with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen. The Cardinals drafted Gallen in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
"The Cardinals, who originally drafted Gallen, could bring him home to fortify a rotation already anchored by Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde and supported by a breakout from southpaw Matthew Liberatore," Lutz wrote.
With Miles Mikolas' underlying numbers, including his xERA, strikeout rate, whiff rate, and hard-hit rate, all indicating some serious regression this season, it's easy to assume the Cardinals could add a starting pitcher.
But St. Louis has enough depth in the minor leagues, including the likes of Quinn Mathews and Tink Hence, to fill out their rotation if Mikolas regresses in a huge way. Plus, the Cardinals don't need to add another expiring pitcher to their rotation, espeically one represented by notorious agent Scott Boras. There would be next to no chance the Cardinals re-sign Gallen in free agency.
To make the idea even worse, the righty isn't throwing too well this season. At times over the last few years, he's looked like an ace, but right now, his ERA is over 5.00 and he's struggling. This idea doesn't make much sense at all.