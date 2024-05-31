Cardinals ‘Might Want To Sell’ Three-Time All-Star Hurler Before It’s Too Late
The St. Louis Cardinals plans for the trade deadline have become less uncertain in recent weeks after the club's gone on a tear to climb to second-place in the National League Central.
Earlier this month, it looked almost certain that the Cardinals were going to be sellers at this summer's deadline but now it's looking like St. Louis could look to buy -- perhaps even reunite with a former fan favorite.
However, it's too early to tell what direction the Cardinals will take before the July 30 deadline. Should St. Louis cool off, it might want to consider trading one of its most important assets.
"(Sonny) Gray is pitching every bit as well as he did last season and is presently a steal at a $10M salary in 2024," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Friday. "But that balloons to $25 million next year and $35 million in 2026, plus a $30 million club option (or $5M buyout) for 2027. The Cardinals might want to sell while they can."
Gray has posted a 7-2 record with a 2.60 ERA, 67-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .209 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in 52 innings pitched so far in 2024.
The 34-year-old has been St. Louis' most reliable starting pitcher this season by a long shot and he's showing no signs of slowing down -- despite pitching in his 12th season and being in his mid-30s.
The reigning American League Cy Young runner-up would surely reel in a haul of top prospects if traded but that would only happen if the Cardinals are looking to rebuild.
It might make sense to trade Gray before his age starts to catch up to him but for now, it doesn't seem like that would be the right move for St. Louis. Key players are confident in the team's ability to win the NL Central and losing Gray would certainly hurt those chances.
There's still plenty of baseball left to play and things could change. If the Cardinals revert back to playing the way they did earlier this season, then trading Gray could make sense.
