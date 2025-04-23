Cardinals Must Face Harsh Reality For Betterment Of Young Slugger's Future
The St. Louis Cardinals are supposed to be in the middle of a rebuilding journey but not much has changed since last fall when plans to reset were declared.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak failed to trade any significant talent from the payroll over the offseason, other than declining Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 club options and moving on from several impending free agents.
However, Mozeliak and St. Louis' front office must find a way to create a spot for a deserving young slugger whose playing time is being significantly impacted by a cherished Cardinals fan favorite's presence in the lineup.
St. Louis infielder Nolan Gorman's playing time this season has been greatly jeopardized by Mozeliak's failure to complete a blockbuster trade for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado over the winter. At some point, the 10-time Gold Glove defender must be moved to help pave the way for the Cardinals' 2018 first-round draft pick.
After enduring a difficult offensive season last year during which he was demoted to Triple-A Memphis, Gorman spent his winter with the Cardinals' new hitting coach, Brant Brown, to work on his swing.
It's worth noting that Gorman missed a small amount of playing time this season because of an injured hamstring but has batted .237 with nine hits, five extra-base hits including one home run, seven RBIs and a .739 OPS across 38 at-bats in only 12 games played for the Cardinals.
Although Gorman's stats from this year are a small sample size, he has looked much more confident and relaxed at the plate. If it weren't for Arenado remaining at his most comfortable position, third base, for the Cardinals, the 24-year-old would've already seen much more playing time this season.
Since debuting with the Cardinals in May 2022, Gorman has batted .223 with 110 extra-base hits including 61 home runs, 168 RBIs and a .737 OPS.
There's way too much potential in the young left-handed hitter's swing for him to sit on the Cardinals' bench while Arenado carries out the remaining three years and roughly $64 million of his contract.
Trading Arenado is easier said than done, but at some point, the Cardinals need to find a spot for Gorman in the everyday lineup. Moving on from the five-time Silver Slugger will sting but is becoming necessary for the franchise's future.
