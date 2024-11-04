Cardinals Not Expected To Give Superstar $21M Deal, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in the news left and right already this offseason.
The World Series recently ended, and now the offseason is about to be in full swing. Teams already have to make decisions left and right, and one of the first of the offseason is whether or not teams hand out the qualifying offer.
It surely will be an interesting few days, and the St. Louis Cardinals will be busy. The qualifying offer is a way to offer a player a one-year deal that, if it's turned down, the club would get draft compensation back. This year's qualifying offer is expected to be just over $21 million.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is expected to leave the organization, but some have wondered if the team would offer him the qualifying offer. They don't have much time left to decide, but MLB.com's John Denton reported that it is not expected.
"As expected, the Cardinals will not extend a Qualifying Offer to free-agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, per POBO John Mozeliak," Denton said. "The deadline to do so is 4 PM CT today.
"If extended and signed, the QO would have guaranteed Goldschmidt, 37, a salary of $21.05 million for 2025."
Sadly, it really does seem as though Goldschmidt's time with the Cardinals is coming to an end after spending the last six seasons with the team. He was everything the team hoped for and hopefully he can find success elsewhere.
